Alpaca Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $131.93 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $131.93 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00067130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00100791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,676.80 or 1.00063864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.55 or 0.06165826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

