Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 5,583.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $835.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

