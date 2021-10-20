Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,853.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,589.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

