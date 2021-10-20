Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,063,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,864.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

