Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $29.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,835.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 96.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

