Alphacat 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,411.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $390,516.46 and $41,411.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.54 or 0.99818637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.04 or 0.06417280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

