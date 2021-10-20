Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Position Increased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.84% of Alta Equipment Group worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALTG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,277 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $131,545.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

