Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 6.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 101,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,687,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

