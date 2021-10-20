Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $141,443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $79,949,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.82. 8,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

