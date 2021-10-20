Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,146. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

