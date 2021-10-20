Altman Advisors Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,458,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,872. The company has a market capitalization of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.