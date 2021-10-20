Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 1,437 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.27. 221,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The firm has a market cap of $343.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

