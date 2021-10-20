Altman Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 30,125 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. 80,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.