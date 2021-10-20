Altman Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 30,125 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. 80,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.