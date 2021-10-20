Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, reaching $632.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

