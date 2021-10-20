Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $7.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $631.60. The company had a trading volume of 318,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The stock has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.97.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

