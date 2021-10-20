Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $164.17. 155,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,065. The company has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

