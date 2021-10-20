Altman Advisors Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 324.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 482.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

NVDA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.85. 396,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,170,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

