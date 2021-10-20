Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

