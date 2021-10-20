Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

AMGN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.25. 60,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

