Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $10,345,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,691,830 shares of company stock valued at $397,338,306 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089,758. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

