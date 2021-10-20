Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 15,390 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.28. 183,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,917. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

