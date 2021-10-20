Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $73,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

AIMC opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

