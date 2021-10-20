ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Sells $906,643.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00.

ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,034. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.