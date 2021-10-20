Amar K. Goel Sells 3,407 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 711,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $87,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

