Amar K. Goel Sells 3,407 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. 711,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
