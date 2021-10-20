Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $12,658,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $599,515,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $14.70 on Wednesday, hitting $3,429.45. 90,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

