AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.81% of AMC Networks worth $77,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.