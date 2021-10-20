AMEPAY Market Capitalization Reaches $3.30 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $359,418.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

