América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,700,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of América Móvil worth $56,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

