American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

