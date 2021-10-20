American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect American Airlines Group to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
