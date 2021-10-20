American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.