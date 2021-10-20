American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.