American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.76

American Express (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.76 and last traded at $179.36, with a volume of 128237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

