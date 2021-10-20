American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of American Tower worth $381,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,466. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

