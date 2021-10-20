AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSF opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

