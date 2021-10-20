AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,041 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of AMETEK worth $171,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AME traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.