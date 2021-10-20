Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.