Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.67% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $120,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after buying an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOLD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 175,266 shares worth $1,863,278. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.