Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $103.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.90 million to $103.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $418.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $462.97 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.89 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

