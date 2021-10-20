Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.89 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

