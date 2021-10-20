Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $78.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.