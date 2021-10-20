Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Trading Up 1.1%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

