Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings per share of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

DCPH opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,210 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

