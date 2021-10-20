Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $26.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.03 billion to $27.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

