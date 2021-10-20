Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $490.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the highest is $491.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

