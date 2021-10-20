Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NRBO stock remained flat at $$1.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,053. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.