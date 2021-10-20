Analysts Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will report sales of $164.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.70 million to $166.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $146.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $687.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $642.48 million, with estimates ranging from $562.70 million to $714.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

