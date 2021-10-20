Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $637.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $637.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.40 million to $648.29 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $284.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 103,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

