Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $962.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.80 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $594.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.38. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $327.91 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.