Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.