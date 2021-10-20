Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,080 shares of company stock worth $1,940,357 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.55 million, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

